Parkland Father Calls Out Pelosi for Fighting Trump’s Efforts to Protect Teachers, Students

Parkland Father Andrew Pollack Is Calling Out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) For Her Fight Against President Donald Trump’s Efforts To Protect Teachers, Students.

Pollack lost his daughter, Meadow, in the February 14, 2018, attack.

Trump’s School Safety Commission, headed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, submitted a report that presented numerous steps that could be taken to heighten school safety. One of those was doing away with an Obama administration rule that let kids prone to crime and/or dangerous behavior slip through the cracks.

When 17 people get murdered in school, politicians have 2 choices: find out why and #fixit or weaponize it for their own agendas and wait to do it all over again next time. @realdonaldtrump took the high route. You dishonor Parkland’s legacy and endanger other kids for retweets. https://t.co/G4NNqn28ki — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 24, 2018

Another step was to add more armed personnel on campus, particularly veterans and/or police. And Trump himself continued to push for armed teachers, as he has done since day one following the attack.- READ MORE