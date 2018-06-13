Trump Gives Update About How Melania Is Doing

President Donald Trump told reporters before leaving Singapore that first lady Melania Trump is “doing great.”

“She’s doing great,” Trump responded, after a member of the White House press asked if she was unable to join him on the trip because the first lady was on blood thinners following her kidney surgery to deal with a benign embolism last month.

A reporter then asked him why Mrs. Trump could not fly with him to Asia.

“30 days,” he added. “I don’t know what it it is, but 30 days she’s not supposed to fly. She’s doing great. In fact she was at Ford’s theater last night.” – READ MORE

