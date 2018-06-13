True Pundit

Politics

Trump Gives Update About How Melania Is Doing

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump told reporters before leaving Singapore that first lady Melania Trump is “doing great.”

“She’s doing great,” Trump responded, after a member of the White House press asked if she was unable to join him on the trip because the first lady was on blood thinners following her kidney surgery to deal with a benign embolism last month.

A reporter then asked him why Mrs. Trump could not fly with him to Asia.

“30 days,” he added. “I don’t know what it it is, but 30 days she’s not supposed to fly. She’s doing great. In fact she was at Ford’s theater last night.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Gives Update About How Melania Is Doing
Trump Gives Update About How Melania Is Doing

'In fact she was at Ford’s theater...'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: