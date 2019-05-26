‘TRUMP BROKE CNN’: Layoffs Continue To Rock Far-Left Network, Former Employees Trash Company

A significant portion of CNN’s staff that covers health is being laid off, which comes just days after CNN denied rumors that mass layoffs were coming to the far-left network.

“Specific details were not yet known, but a source told Fox News that ‘basically the whole division’ will lose their jobs,” Fox New’s Brian Flood reported. “CNN did not respond to multiple requests for comment.”

Flood noted that TVNewser, a media reporting website founded by CNN propagandist Brian Stelter, magically got confirmation on Friday — right before the weekend when the news cycle usually dies — that CNN was, in fact, laying off a lot of its employees.

Earlier this month, 100 seasoned CNN employees took “voluntary buyouts” after the massive layoffs rumors began to surface, causing embarrassment for the network that consistently ranks dead last in cable news ratings. – READ MORE