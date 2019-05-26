Homeless Houston car thief and ‘Mexican national’ spent 40 minutes torturing, murdering grandmother of six as she begged for her life

The suspect in a brutal slaying of a grandmother of six over a small amount of money and a car battery was in court this week on capital murder charges, after he was caught at the scene and police say he confessed to the crime.

The shocking murder took place in the Houston suburb of Sharpstown early this week, either late Sunday night or early on Monday, police say.

Etta Nugent, 75, was found dead by her son, after she failed to show up to visit her husband, who was in a convalescent care facility recovering from a medical procedure. Nugent had three children and six grandchildren. She was a retired parish secretary at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Her friend and neighbor Sharon Shanahan told KHOU that Nugent was “well loved” by family as well as her friends and neighbors. “She’s just salt of the Earth,” said Shanahan.

Nugent was stabbed over and over in a murder that lasted from 40 minutes to an hour, according to police, because she opened the door to a man seeking help. She was unable to help him repair his stolen truck “”because of her age,” reported the Houston Chronicle.

The man, identified as Marco Cobos, 19, invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent in his first court appearance, according to his attorney Alvin Nunnery, who spoke with reporters shortly after leaving court, where he also revealed Cobos “country of origin” and that his last known whereabouts was Phoenix, Arizona. – READ MORE