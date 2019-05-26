Jon Voight declares Trump ‘greatest president since Abraham Lincoln’ in late-night video (VIDEO)

Actor Jon Voight expressed his support for President Trump, declaring him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” in a two-part video message posted on Twitter on Friday night.
Voight, one of the very few outspoken conservative actors in Hollywood, spoke directly to the “people of the Republican Party.”
“I know that you’ll agree with me when I say that our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight began. “This job is not easy for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. … Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.” – read more