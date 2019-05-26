Jon Voight declares Trump ‘greatest president since Abraham Lincoln’ in late-night video (VIDEO)

Actor Jon Voight expressed his support for President Trump, declaring him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” in a two-part video message posted on Twitter on Friday night.

Voight, one of the very few outspoken conservative actors in Hollywood, spoke directly to the “people of the Republican Party.”

https://twitter.com/jonvoight/status/1132093445743489024

https://twitter.com/jonvoight/status/1132094914026770432

“I know that you’ll agree with me when I say that our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight began. “This job is not easy for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. … Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.” – read more