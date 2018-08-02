Politics
Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow
As Trump leaves or departs the White House, he usually does so as America’s commander in chief, exchanging somber, solo salutes with a Marine guard as he steps into or out of Marine One.
On other occasions, he and first lady Melania Trump leave the media clicking as the she makes an impression on the fashion world with a new outfit.
At times, the family picture is rounded out with the presence of Barron Trump, the son of the president and the first lady.
But on Sunday, Trump broke from his usual tradition, walking hand-in-hand with his granddaughter, Arabella, the 7-year-old daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to The Daily Caller.
On Sunday night, Trump stepped out of Marine One with Arabella, who seemed a bit shy of the attention she received from photographers, but acted very happy as she walked across the White House lawn with the president. They were followed by the rest of the Kushner-Trump family. – READ MORE
