Trump Announces ‘The Time Has Come for Voter ID’

President Donald Trump took a major step against election fraud Tuesday night during a Florida rally, signaling his support for voter identification laws.

“The time has come for voter ID, like everything else,” Trump said during a rally in Tampa for GOP congressman Ron DeSantis, who is seeking to become Florida’s next governor, according to PJ Media.

Trump noted that ID cards are now needed everywhere in American society, but not in the one place where positive identification is most important.

“In this country, the only time you don’t need it in many cases is when you want to vote for a president, when you want to vote for a senator, when you want to vote for a governor or a congressman,” Trump said. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. But we are turning it around.”

Voter ID laws have become controversial because opponents say they target the ability of minority voters to cast ballots. – READ MORE

