Trump brands WaPo “more fiction than fact” after Kelly report: “made up garbage!”

President Trump started his Sunday morning with a tweet calling the Washington Post “made up garbage” in response to a story the Post published on Saturday describing Chief of Staff John Kelly’s frustrations in the West Wing. – READ MORE

Kelly threatened to quit on March 28 after an Oval Office argument with Trump.

Axios Axios
