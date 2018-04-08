Politics
Trump brands WaPo “more fiction than fact” after Kelly report: “made up garbage!”
The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
President Trump started his Sunday morning with a tweet calling the Washington Post “made up garbage” in response to a story the Post published on Saturday describing Chief of Staff John Kelly’s frustrations in the West Wing. – READ MORE
Axios