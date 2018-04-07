FRIGHT NIGHT: Giant Ferris Wheel Gets Stuck; Leaves Riders Stranded 150 Feet in Air

Weekend funseekers braved the cold Saturday night to take a look at the new Ferris wheel at Waterfront Park.

Some, unfortunately, are currently stuck on the SkyStar Observation Wheel.

A spokesman for SkyView Partners told WAVE 3 News at about 9:45 p.m. that a sensor thought one of the doors was open, causing a computer glitch.

