Entertainment
FRIGHT NIGHT: Giant Ferris Wheel Gets Stuck; Leaves Riders Stranded 150 Feet in Air
Weekend funseekers braved the cold Saturday night to take a look at the new Ferris wheel at Waterfront Park.
Some, unfortunately, are currently stuck on the SkyStar Observation Wheel.
A spokesman for SkyView Partners told WAVE 3 News at about 9:45 p.m. that a sensor thought one of the doors was open, causing a computer glitch.
