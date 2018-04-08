Politics World
Trump slams Putin for backing Syrian President ‘animal’ Assad after suspected chemical attack
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting Bashar al-Assad, the president of Syria, after a suspected chemical attack by his forces over the weekend. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting Bashar al-Assad, the president of Syria, after a suspected chemical attack by his forces over the weekend.