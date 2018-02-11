Trump Blasts Wasteful Spending in Huge $400 Million GOP Budget

While the vast majority of America was asleep Thursday night, the federal government entered another partial shutdown as Congress waited until the last moment to pass another short-term spending bill.

NBC News reported that the Senate voted around 1:30 a.m. ET to approve a $400 billion spending package that was also approved by the House around 5:30 a.m. ET, and was signed into law shortly after by President Donald Trump, ending the shutdown just hours after it had begun.

That bill, which laid out spending increases for the Defense Department as well as domestic programs over the next two years, will fund the government for another six weeks.

Trump heralded his signing of the bill and tweeted, “Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military. Sadly, we needed some Dem votes for passage. Must elect more Republicans in 2018 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

Costs on non-military lines will never come down if we do not elect more Republicans in the 2018 Election, and beyond. This Bill is a BIG VICTORY for our Military, but much waste in order to get Dem votes. Fortunately, DACA not included in this Bill, negotiations to start now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

But the president wasn't entirely pleased with the bill he had to sign to reopen the government Friday morning, as he viewed the massive spending increases for domestic programs as unnecessary.