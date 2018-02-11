WATCH: Trump Brought National Prayer Event to Its Feet With Special 9-Year-Old Guest

While speaking at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump brought the crowd to its feet when he mentioned a special guest who has survived incredible odds.

That guest was 9-year old Sophia Maria Campa Peters, who suffers from a rare, but crippling brain disease.

Sophia, from Brownfield, Texas, has undergone several surgeries and has suffered from strokes that left her partially paralyzed.

The president told the crowd that Sophia is a symbol of hope.

“Sophia suffers from a rare disease that has caused her to have many strokes. At one point, the doctors told Sofia that she would not be able to walk. Sophia replied, ‘If you’re only going to talk about what I can’t do, then I don’t want to hear it. Just let me try to walk,’” the president said. – READ MORE