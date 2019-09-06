Trump blasts ‘totally illegal’ DACA order, says Obama didn’t have the right to sign it

President Trump on Friday said that the Obama-era executive order granting protections to some immigrants who came to the country as minors was a “totally illegal document” that former President Obama never had the right to sign.

“President Obama never had the legal right to sign DACA, and he indicated so at the time of signing. But In any event, how can he have the right to sign and I don’t have the right to ‘unsigned.’ Totally illegal document which would actually give the President new powers,” he tweeted, after quoting analysis from Immigration Law Institute’s Christopher Hajec calling the program “unlawful.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was signed by Obama via executive order in 2012 and gave more than 700,000 immigrants that activists call “Dreamers” a renewable two-year reprieve from deportation and the ability to gain a work permit.

"DACA will be going before the Supreme Court. It is a document that even President Obama didn't feel he had the legal right to sign – he signed it anyway!" Trump tweeted.