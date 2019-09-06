Romney, Lee Push Back on Trump’s Decision to Redirect Funds From Military Projects in Utah to the Border Wall

Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) argued against President Donald Trump‘s plan to divert money from Pentagon projects in their state to fund the building of the border wall.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the two senators pushed back against the president’s proposal, with Romney saying that he and Lee had raised “significant concerns” to Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the plan.

“In April, Senator Lee and I expressed our significant concerns to the Secretary of Defense regarding the potential diversion of funds for critical military construction projects in Utah,” wrote the former presidential candidate.

Romney went on to say that he was "disappointed" that two military projects in Utah totaling $54 million would be "delayed" because of Trump's emergency declaration in February of this year and called on the executive branch to "use the appropriate channels in Congress" to secure border wall funding.