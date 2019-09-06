Sarah Sanders on Fox News on Friday: ‘Women Attack Me Relentlessly’

Former White House press secretary — now a Fox News contributor — said on Friday morning on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel, “I am only the third woman and the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary, and yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of, you know, being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs.”

She added, “Usually what they’re looking for is a reaction. So I always find it’s best to nod, smile and say, ‘Thank you for your time,’ and walk on,” she said, “because I don’t want to engage in a fight.”

The gracious Sanders announced a few weeks ago that she would be joining Fox News as a contributor.

“Fox News has been the number-one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in her statement at that time. – READ MORE