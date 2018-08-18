    True Pundit

    Politics Technology

    Trump Blasts Social Media ‘Censorship’: ‘Discriminating Against Republican/ Conservative Voices’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Trump on Saturday issued a tweet-storm following the removal of Alex Jones and his InfoWars shows from most major social media platforms earlier this month.

    “Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,” the president wrote in the first of several tweets. “Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen.”

    The president did not indicate what steps his administration might take to prevent private companies from setting up and enforcing terms of service that have allowed them to discipline or shut down accounts for reported abuses. – READ MORE

    Comedienne Michelle Wolf is not afraid of criticism and is coming after the Trump family again. This time, however, her crude jokes are for Ivanka Trump instead of her father.

    During an episode of her Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” Wolf brought up the shutdown of Ivanka’s clothing line.

    “You better buy Ivanka’s clothes while you still can,” Wolf said. “Nazi memorabilia tends to skyrocket in value.” – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: