Remember Michelle Wolf, Who Mocked Sarah Sanders? Her Show’s Been Canceled.

Remember Michelle Wolf, who mocked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when Wolf emceed this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April? Remember when she dressed up in the colors of the American flag and performed a march celebrating abortion? Remember how Michelle Wolf had her own show on Netflix, titled “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” that premiered almost immediately after the Correspondents Dinner?

Now Wolf’s show has been canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which wrote, “Despite plentiful buzz following her controversial turn as this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner emcee, Wolf’s late-night entry failed to garner the kind of viewership that warrants a second season at the streaming giant.”

Last February when Wolf’s upcoming show was announced, Wolf said, “You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.” Netflix’s VP of Content Bela Bajaria added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Michelle, a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice.” – READ MORE

Comedienne Michelle Wolf is not afraid of criticism and is coming after the Trump family again. This time, however, her crude jokes are for Ivanka Trump instead of her father.

During an episode of her Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” Wolf brought up the shutdown of Ivanka’s clothing line.

“You better buy Ivanka’s clothes while you still can,” Wolf said. “Nazi memorabilia tends to skyrocket in value.” – READ MORE