Democratic legislator called Asian opponent ‘ching-chong’: report

A Democratic legislator in Michigan running for the state senate is under fire for allegedly referring to her Asian election opponent as “ching-chang” and “ching-chong.”

Rep. Bettie Cook Scott (D) is accused of making the remarks to voters outside polling stations during this week’s primaries, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

She was allegedly referring to Rep. Stephanie Chang (D), who has denounced the remarks.

Scott is also accused of calling one of Chang’s campaign volunteers an “immigrant” and saying that she wanted the person out of the country.

Sean Gray, Chang’s wife, told the Metro Times that he heard Scott make the disparaging comments and asked her to stop.

“At that time she said to the voter that ‘these immigrants from China are coming over and taking our community from us,'” said Gray, who is black. “Further, she said it ‘disgusts her seeing black people holding signs for these Asians and not supporting their own people.'” – READ MORE