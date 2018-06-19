True Pundit

Politics

Trump blasts ‘sick loser’ Peter Strzok, ‘sick deal’ with Comey, Mueller connections

Posted on by
President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to blast the FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team after sending anti-Trump text messages to his mistress, calling his actions “Witch Hunt!” and “a really sick deal.”

Trump tweeted: “Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that ‘we’ll stop’ Trump from becoming President?” – READ MORE

