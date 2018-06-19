Trump blasts ‘sick loser’ Peter Strzok, ‘sick deal’ with Comey, Mueller connections

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to blast the FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team after sending anti-Trump text messages to his mistress, calling his actions “Witch Hunt!” and “a really sick deal.”

Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

“The highest level of bias I’ve ever witnessed in any law enforcement officer.” Trey Gowdy on the FBI’s own, Peter Strzok. Also remember that they all worked for Slippery James Comey and that Comey is best friends with Robert Mueller. A really sick deal, isn’t it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

– READ MORE

