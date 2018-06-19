Clapper hopes Mueller will end Russia probe ‘soon’

Former President Obama’s intelligence chief on Monday said he hoped special counsel Robert Mueller would wrap up his Russia investigation soon and tell the country whether there was any collusion between Moscow and President Trump’s campaign.

“I think the overarching point here is that this whole issue has to come to a resolution,” Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in an interview with Hill.TV’s new morning show, “Rising.”

“At some point special counsel Mueller and his team I hope will wrap up the investigation and clear the air one way or the other whether or not there was collusion with the Russians,” he added. “This is a cloud that is hanging over the country and certainly hanging over this presidency. And I do hope that happens, and soon.”

Clapper also addressed last week’s Justice Department inspector general report, saying anti-Trump text messages between FBI agents were “not good, particularly using a government issued device,”- READ MORE

