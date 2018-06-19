Berkeley City Council Calls For ‘Humane Population Control’

The Berkeley City Council has called for “humane” population control measures to better help the environment.

Fox News reports that the city council lamented the coming “climate emergency” that could be more catastrophic than World War II.

“Reversing ecological overshoot and halting the sixth mass extinction requires an effort to preserve and restore half Earth’s biodiversity in interconnected wildlife corridors and to humanely stabilize population,” reads the resolution.

The resolution goes on to incorrectly cite Pope Francis’ ecological encyclical “Laudato Si,” completely ambivalent to the fact that the Pope condemned population control as a way to fix the earth’s ecological problems. In a speech to the United Nations, Pope Francis condemned population control as a “false solution.”

Solutions for this “humane” population would be discussed at a supposed global summit in September, according to the resolution. This would be a means to “educat[e] our citizens about the climate emergency.” – READ MORE

