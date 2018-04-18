View our Privacy Policy

Trump Blasts Jerry Brown For Refusing To Deploy Troops To Border

President Donald Trump attacked California governor Jerry Brown for refusing to send national guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The governor determined that what we asked for is unsupportable, but we will have other iterations,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection official Ronald Vitiello told reporters Tuesday in response to Brown’s decision. – READ MORE

