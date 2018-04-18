Politics Security
Trump Blasts Jerry Brown For Refusing To Deploy Troops To Border
President Donald Trump attacked California governor Jerry Brown for refusing to send national guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018
“The governor determined that what we asked for is unsupportable, but we will have other iterations,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection official Ronald Vitiello told reporters Tuesday in response to Brown’s decision. – READ MORE
