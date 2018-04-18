Politics TV
Limbaugh Rips Media in Full-Throated Defense of Hannity: He’s ‘Three Times as Honest’ as Rest of Media (VIDEO)
Lashing out against journalists following reports that Fox Host Sean Hannity is the secret client of President Donald Trump‘s attorney, Michael Cohen, right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh called Hannity more honest than most of the media.
“Sean Hannity has not withheld anything from anybody about anything that he’s doing here,” he said. “Sean Hannity is more honest, three times as honest as anybody you can pluck from the Drive-By Media doing their jobs each and every day.”
The nearly eight-minute rant continued from there to berate what Limbaugh repeatedly calls the “Drive-By Media” — which he defines as those who are criticizing Fox’s conflict of interest by employing a host who also has a relationship with the president’s lawyer. – READ MORE
