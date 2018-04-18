Comey admits drafting Clinton exoneration before interview, defends move as routine

Former FBI Director James Comey, in his newly released memoir, admitted drafting what Republicans have dubbed an exoneration statement for Hillary Clinton, months before federal investigators interviewed the former secretary of state as part of the email probe.

But Comey used his book to defend the move, describing it as a routine step that any competent investigator might take.

“Any investigator or prosecutor who doesn’t have a sense, after nearly a year of investigation, where their case is likely headed, is incompetent. Prosecutors routinely begin drafting indictments before an investigation is finished if it looks likely to end up there, and competent ones also begin thinking how to end investigations that seem likely to end without charges,” Comey explained in “A Higher Loyalty,” which hit the shelves Tuesday. “In neither case are minds closed to a different outcome if subsequent evidence dictates, but competent people think ahead.”

Republican lawmakers last year raised questions about the draft statement essentially clearing Clinton in the email case. It was written before investigators interviewed Clinton and other key figures or reviewed her laptops.

Comey, in his book, acknowledged that “one weekend in early May” 2016, he “typed a draft statement laying out the findings of this case with the most aggressive transparency possible assuming the investigation ended in the current position.” – READ MORE

