Trump blasts ‘hostile and corrupt media,’ says he has accomplished more than any other president

President Trump on Sunday blasted the media as the “most hostile and corrupt” in “the history of American politics.”
The also president touted a number of his accomplishments in a tweet, saying that he has accomplished more than any other administration despite negative media coverage.
“Despite the most hostile and corrupt media in the history of American politics, the Trump Administration has accomplished more in its first two years than any other Administration,” he tweeted. “Judges, biggest Tax & Regulation Cuts, V.A. Choice, Best Economy, Lowest Unemployment & much more!” – MORE