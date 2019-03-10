Trump blasts ‘hostile and corrupt media,’ says he has accomplished more than any other president

President Trump on Sunday blasted the media as the “most hostile and corrupt” in “the history of American politics.”

The also president touted a number of his accomplishments in a tweet, saying that he has accomplished more than any other administration despite negative media coverage.

Despite the most hostile and corrupt media in the history of American politics, the Trump Administration has accomplished more in its first two years than any other Administration. Judges, biggest Tax & Regulation Cuts, V.A. Choice, Best Economy, Lowest Unemployment & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2019

More people are working today in the United States, 158,000,000, than at any time in our Country’s history. That is a Big Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2019

