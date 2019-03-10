Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Capitalism is irredeemable’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday called capitalism “irredeemable.”

“Capitalism is an ideology of capital — the most important thing is the concentration of capital and to seek and maximize profit,” she said during an interview at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, according to Bloomberg News.

“To me, capitalism is irredeemable,” she added, arguing that capitalism’s goals come at a cost to people and the environment, Bloomberg reported.

“We should be scared right now because corporations have taken over our government.” @AOC explains why she is in favor of democratic socialism at #SXSW #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/1lSLYCyTew — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 9, 2019

The congresswoman, who has described herself as a democratic socialist, added during her interview that "we should be scared."