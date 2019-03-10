Elizabeth Warren Reveals Her Dream Vice Presidential Candidate. It’s Not Who You’d Expect.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was recently asked whom she would choose as her ideal running mate. The person could be living or dead.

The second-term senator gave a surprising answer: Former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt.

“He took on the trusts. And he didn’t care how many people were going to be mad about it. And he did it — this is what’s amazing — for the right reasons. It wasn’t just that they were big. It wasn’t just that they were dominating an economy. It wasn’t just that they were putting farmers out of business and competitors out of business and small companies out of business,” Warren told MSNBC host Ari Melber, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It was that they had too much political power,” she continued. “And it was the very fact of that political power that caused Teddy Roosevelt to say I’m going to be a trust buster. Man, I’d like to have that guy at my side.”

Roosevelt was a surprising answer, and actually shows Warren knows some history. Roosevelt famously left the Republican party to form the progressive “Bull Moose Party.” As the Examiner explained, this party was built on the progressive agenda of Roosevelt’s domestic policies known as the Square Deal, which included his corporate reform efforts. – MORE