MSNBC Thought Police Say It’s ‘Incendiary’ to Believe in Two Genders (VIDEO)

Over at far-left MSNBC, Republicans are under attack as being “incendiary” for stating the scientific fact that there are only two genders.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing ripped into Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham — who happens to be a medical doctor — over his claim in a TV ad that there are only two genders.

“And in Louisiana the Republican candidate for governor, Ralph Abrahama, is out with a new TV ad this week making incendiary comments about gender,” Jansing told her viewers before running a clip from the ad in which Abrahama says, “As a doctor I can assure you there are only two genders.” – READ MORE