Trump Blasts Biden for Border Crisis: ‘Our Country Is Being Destroyed’

Former President Donald Trump is tearing into President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying “our country is being destroyed.”

“When I was president, our southern border was in great shape — stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before. We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added, “The wall, despite horrendous Democratic delays, would have easily been finished by now, and is working magnificently. Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”

Fox News reported on Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is shutting down three highway checkpoints in Arizona as the agency is struggling with the influx of migrants at the border.

