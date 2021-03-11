Mike Lindell is developing his own social media platform to replace YouTube and Twitter

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell said that he’s been developing a social media application that would restore free speech to those who were banned by the mainstream tech platforms.

Lindell made his plans public during an interview with Charlie Kirk on his podcast Friday.

“We’re launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again,” said Lindell, according to the Business Insider.

“You will not need YouTube. You won’t need these places. So it will be where everything can be told, because we’ve got to get our voices back,” he explained. “People will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.”

Lindell said that he had been developing the platform for four years and that it was going to be broader than Twitter.

“Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” he said. “It’s not just like a little Twitter platform.”- READ MORE

