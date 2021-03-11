Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Woke Supremacy Is as Bad as White Supremacy’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid attacked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), dismissing him as a prop the Republicans use to show a “patina of diversity.” Reid has launched similar attacks on black Republicans, calling Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “Uncle Clarence” in reference to the “Uncle Tom” stereotype.

Sen. Scott, the first black man elected to the Senate from South Carolina, is free to associate with the Republican Party, the Democrats, any party or no party at all. Reid just doesn’t like his choice and wants to destroy him for it.

Scott appeared on Fox News Monday night and responded to Reid, not in kind, but in truth.

On “Fox News Primetime,” Scott said that comments like Reid’s need to be “taken seriously” and urged those opposed to “good common sense” to read an excerpt from the Bible, Matthew 5:44, about loving one’s enemies. “Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously,” he told host Trey Gowdy, who also criticized Reid’s comments, saying “when she calls a United States Senator who’s a subject matter expert a prop, a token, or a superficial covering, that’s personal and that’s wrong and she should be held to account.” Reid continued her habit of smearing black conservatives last week, suggesting Scott was only in attendance at a press conference opposing a minimum wage increase to create a “patina of diversity.”

He certainly has a point. Just try discussing anything with a fully “woke” person now. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --