Trump: Biden, Harris Will ‘Replace Freedom With Left-Wing Fascism’ (VIDEO)

Hours before the Democratic National Convention kicks off, President Donald Trump is claiming presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) would strip America of its freedom.

During a campaign speech in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump said the 2020 presidential election is about “the survival of our nation.”

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump says Biden-Harris victory will usher in “left-wing fascism.” pic.twitter.com/zJwlDLbfOl — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2020

“This is a very important, in my opinion, I used to say 2016, and I must tell you I think this is going to be the most important election in the history of the country,” Trump said.

He went on to claim that Biden is a “puppet of left-wing extremists” who want to “erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy … destroy our Second Amendment, attack the right to life, and replace American freedom with left-wing fascism.” – READ MORE

