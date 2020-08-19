Goodyear employees say company’s new ‘zero-tolerance’ policy bans ‘Blue Lives Matter’ and MAGA gear

A concerning training tool made its way from Goodyear’s corporate headquarters in Akron, Ohio, to Topeka, Kansas, where some residents are furiously working to defund the police.

The training tool? A slide unveiling the company’s new “zero-tolerance” policy against “Blue Lives Matter,” MAGA Attire, and more.

A photo of the training slide in question has gained traction, and ended up at WIBW-TV in Topeka.

The outlet reported that Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has a serious problem with supporting the police — or even supporting the president.

Acceptable notions, according to the company, include Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Unacceptable notions, however, include Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --