DNC moderator skips ‘under God’ during Pledge of Allegiance (VIDEO)

The moderator for the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly skipped the “under God” section during the Pledge of Allegiance.

AJ Durrani, the moderator for the Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly at the DNC, kicked off the session on Tuesday with a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, although not as we know it.

Kicking off the @JoeBiden/@DNC Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, moderator skips “Under God” while reciting The Pledge of Allegiance pic.twitter.com/oCia4ybFUo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 18, 2020

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Durrani said. – READ MORE

