Trump awards Distinguished Flying Cross to 7 California National Guard members

President Trump on Monday awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross to seven members of the California National Guard who helped rescue over 200 people earlier this month from the massive wildfire.

“Today we honor their courage,” Trump said during a speech at Sacramento’s McClellan Airport. “Our nation has really benefited from their bravery.”

The ceremony comes as part of Trump’s visit to California to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and other state officials about the fires that are currently engulfing many parts of the U.S.’ most populous state.

In California, nearly 17,000 firefighters are battling 29 major wildfires. Since mid-August, the blazes have destroyed 4,100 buildings and killed 22 people in the state. Fires have engulfed 3.3 million acres of land in California this year — desolation greater in size than Connecticut. – READ MORE

