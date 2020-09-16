Poof! The Portland Riots Just Stopped. Why?

Have Portland’s Professional Protesters™ been smoked out? Since May 29th, Portland has been the back drop of more than 100 nights of antifa, anarchist and Black Lives Matter, Inc™ terroristic riots. They set fires, looted, and intimidated people by threatening to burn them alive in their homes.

But after the millions of dollars of destruction, criminality and thuggery it stopped last week. Poof!

Why?

I certainly don’t want to tempt these thugs, but it can’t go without saying that Portland’s 100 plus days of riots appeared to end after Wednesday, September 9th.

That was the last time the Portland Police Bureau warned about protests.

The usual live-streamers decamped to other riots and fires.

By September 10th, the overworked cops from Portland Police Bureau were offered out to assist other agencies. Suddenly, instead of being required to work the riots lines, they were free. – READ MORE

