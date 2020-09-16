Buttigieg Claims Trump’s In-Person Rallies Show ‘How Little Respect He Has’ for His Supporters (VIDEO)

Former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg (D) is accusing President Donald Trump of failing to respect the health and safety of his supporters by holding in-person campaign rallies.

During his appearance on “The View,” Buttigieg revealed why he believes Trump’s decision to hold these rallies is not an effective strategy.

.@PeteButtigieg calls Pres. Trump hosting in-person rallies in enclosed spaces a “failing strategy and a losing strategy,” saying it’s showing “how little respect he has for his own people.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/oVytIB0qFl — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2020

“If Donald Trump doing these things is a strategy, as of this moment, it’s a failing strategy and a losing strategy,” Buttigieg said.

He added, “The main thing that strikes me about the way he packs his supporters indoors sometimes and, you know, you heard someone asked him about whether he was concerned about transmission of disease. He said, ‘Well, they’re far enough away from me.’ It’s how little respect he has for his own people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --