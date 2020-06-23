Trump Authorizes Feds To Arrest Anyone Who Vandalizes Statues On Federal Property

President Donald Trump announced early on Tuesday morning that he has “authorized” the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes statues or monuments on federal property.

The announcement from the president comes after rioters have destroyed numerous statues of former presidents in recent days, including statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ulysses S. Grant.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump later addressed the extremists who tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, D.C., tweeting: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” – READ MORE

