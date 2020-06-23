‘No white people are allowed on this road’: Man, woman say group with guns attacked them, damaged their car near Atlanta Wendy’s (VIDEO)

Police said a man and woman were attacked with rocks by a group of men gathered in front of the burned-out Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police, WSB-TV reported.

Ty Spiceland, 35, and a woman who didn’t want to be identified were confronted by several people — some of whom were armed with handguns — on University Avenue around 1:30 p.m., the station said. Spiceland told WSB that members of the group punched him three times in the face when he rolled down his window and then threw rocks at his car.

Another person in the car says he tried to explain they were trying to get on the interstate before he says he was punched. It’s unclear if there’s any video of this incident. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/hb9uBRsqs7 — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 21, 2020

In additional video from WSB reporter Matt Johnson, Spiceland also said he was told that white people aren’t allowed on the road.

“Overall I absolutely agree with their side,” he said. “All I wanted to do is just roll down the window and try and reason with the guy and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to Wendy’s, we’re just passing through, we’ll be gone in one second.’ And he just didn’t want to hear that or anything about that, he straight-up said, ‘No white people are allowed on this road.'” – READ MORE

