German Security Agency Warns Far-Left Political Assasinations by Antifa Groups ‘No Longer Unthinkable’

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has sounded the alarm over the increased level of violence from far-left Antifa militants, saying murders of political opponents are now possible.

According to the German security agency, far-left extremists have become more radical to the point that “the development of terrorist structures in left-wing extremism” is now a real possibility.

The 22-page report, which was obtained by German newspaper Die Welt, adds that “even the step of deliberately killing a political opponent no longer seems completely unthinkable”.

The agency specifically notes several groups within the far-left scene in various German regions which have become more radicalised and have closed off from many in the broader far-left. BfV said the left-extremists are “committed to their own facts, and split off from the rest of the scene due to their increasing willingness to use violence”. – READ MORE

