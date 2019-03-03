Trump Attempts To Clarify His ‘Misinterpreted’ Remarks On Otto Warmbier

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took heat from politicos on both sides of the aisle for his remarks concerning the brutal treatment and eventual death of former University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier in 2017. The president said he believed North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un when he told him he was unaware of Warmbier’s inhumane treatment during a quick press conference following the failed talks with the cloistered nation

….for Otto’s mistreatment and death. Most important, Otto Warmbier will not have died in vain. Otto and his family have become a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength, which will last for many years into the future. I love Otto and think of him often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Taking to Twitter on Friday, President Trump attempted to clarify his remarks, which he said were “misinterpreted” by the media.

“I never like being misinterpreted, but especially when it comes to Otto Warmbier and his great family,” said Trump. “Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch.”

“Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto’s mistreatment and death,” he continued. “Most important, Otto Warmbier will not have died in vain. Otto and his family have become a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength, which will last for many years into the future. I love Otto and think of him often!”- READ MORE