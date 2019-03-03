Report: Arizona High Schoolers Punished for Wearing MAGA Clothing on ‘USA Day’

Students At Perry High School In Gilbert, Arizona, Say That They Were Asked To Leave Campus For Wearing “make America Great Again” Clothing, And For Displaying A Pro-trump Flag On “usa Day,” Part Of The School’s “spirit Week.”

Several students at Perry High School in Arizona say that they were disrespected by school staff and asked to leave campus for wearing MAGA clothing, as well as bringing a pro-Trump flag to school, according to a local report by AZ Family.

The students brought the pro-Trump merchandise to school as part of Perry High School’s “USA Day” — a patriotic-themed event on Friday, which was the last day of the school’s “Spirit Week.”

One student told AZ Family that he had been asked by different teachers and faculty members to remove his MAGA clothing throughout the day, and was accused of being “disrespectful.”

The student added that one faculty member told him, “you should not be wearing that” and “take this off. If I see you with it again, you’ll get in trouble. I’ll write you up. I’ll tell your coach.”

The student claims that his coach later made him do 1,000 up-downs for being “disrespectful.” – READ MORE