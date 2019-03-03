Democrats are outraged at latest bullying tactic by Ocasio-Cortez — here’s what she said

According to a report in the Washington Post, moderate Democrats reacted “sharply” to threats from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after Republicans won some procedural victories despite being in the minority.

The upstart Socialist Democrat told them that disloyal Democrats could find themselves on a list to be challenged in their primary election.

The closed-door session between Democrats had been reported on Thursday where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) upbraided moderate members of the party for voting with Republicans on several votes.

“We are either a team or we’re not, and we have to make that decision,” she reportedly said.

The new report on Friday described the reaction from the Democrats who were appeasing the constituents in districts vulnerable to Republican challenges.

One moderate Democrat, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico, reportedly grew emotional as she responded angrily to the threat by Ocasio-Cortez. She argued that members of less liberal districts would have to vote with Republicans on occasion or face the wrath of the voters.