Trump at Daytona: No Matter Who Wins, ‘God, Family, and Country’ Matters Most (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump thrilled NASCAR fans on Sunday, arriving to the Daytona 500 race in dramatic fashion with an Air Force One flyby ahead of the race.

Air Force One flew by the track just 800 ft above the racetrack as cheering fans watched and chanted U-S-A!!

Race fans cheered and shouted four more years as the president and first lady arrived at 2:50 p.m.

The president thanked the “tens of thousands of patriots“ gathered at the Daytona International Speedway in a short speech before the race.

“NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, country,” he said.

The president welcomed Gold Star families as guests to the race, thanking their fallen loved ones for their service. – READ MORE

