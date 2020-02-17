Barbra Streisand bizarrely claims Trump is ‘directly responsible’ for growing hate against children

Another day, another bizarre attack on Donald Trump from Barbra Streisand.

Hollywood star and singer Streisand went off on Trump once again from her Twitter page on Thursday, this time nonsensically claiming that Trump is “directly responsible” for an alleged uptick in child on child racism.

“Trump is directly responsible for the hate and discrimination that is growing in this country,” Streisand wrote. “And for our children — This is heartbreaking!”

Trump is directly responsible for the hate and discrimination that is growing in this country. And for our children-This is heartbreaking! https://t.co/Mn5Z5pXj8J — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 13, 2020

Streisand tweeted this alongside a Washington Post article that discussed various incidents in which kids have said things like “build the wall” and “go back to where you came from” to children of color. However, the article offered no evidence that these types of incidents are increasing in number, so Streisand hand evidence to back up her assertion that Trump has caused these kinds of incidents to start happening more. – READ MORE

