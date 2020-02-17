‘South Bend Needs a Do-Over’: City Councilman Blasts Former Mayor Pete (VIDEO)

South Bend, Ind., city councilman Henry Davis Jr. on Thursday accused presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg of making life worse for African-American residents as the city’s mayor.

“It just has not been a good ride. South Bend needs a do-over,” Davis said during a Democracy Now! interview.

Davis criticized Buttigieg’s handling of the shooting of Eric Logan, a black resident, and the demotion of Darryl Boykins, South Bend’s first black police chief. – READ MORE

