True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump Asks Ben Carson To Pray, But Especially For The Media: ‘You Need the Prayer More Than I Do’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Trump held a cabinet meeting today at the White House with his senior staff in attendance.  The president spoke about the imminent passage of tax reform for the GOP and his new foreign policy.  Before the meeting, Trump asked Ben Carson to say a prayer. Trump also had a message for the media built in.

Trump said “I’m going to ask Ben Carson to pray,” before gesturing to the media in the room, saying, “You can stay if you want to because you need the prayer more than I do, I think.”

Trump continued “Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest. Ben is that possible?”. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Ben Carson Kicked Off A Meeting With Prayer -- But Not Before Trump Went Sodom and Gomorrah On The Press
Ben Carson Kicked Off A Meeting With Prayer -- But Not Before Trump Went Sodom and Gomorrah On The Press

Trump held a cabinet meeting today at the White House with his senior staff in attendance.  The president spoke about the imminent passage of tax reform for the GOP and his new foreign policy.  Befo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: