Trump Asks Ben Carson To Pray, But Especially For The Media: ‘You Need the Prayer More Than I Do’ (VIDEO)

Trump held a cabinet meeting today at the White House with his senior staff in attendance. The president spoke about the imminent passage of tax reform for the GOP and his new foreign policy. Before the meeting, Trump asked Ben Carson to say a prayer. Trump also had a message for the media built in.

Trump said “I’m going to ask Ben Carson to pray,” before gesturing to the media in the room, saying, “You can stay if you want to because you need the prayer more than I do, I think.”

Trump continued “Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest. Ben is that possible?”. – READ MORE

