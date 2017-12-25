WATCH: Off-Duty Cop Drops Thug in Costco, Stops America’s Next Mass Killing

The incident happened last month but the video was just released last week, according to the Kansas City Star. It shows how Howell managed to kill Ronald O. Hunt.

It happened on Nov. 26 in a Costco in Lenexa, Kansas. According to Howell, he was in the store when he heard Hunt say, “I’m an off-duty U.S. Marshal, I’m here to kill people.”

“I knew that there was a threat that had to be stopped,” Howell said during a Friday news conference. – READ MORE

