‘Democrats For Trump’ President: My Party Is Suffering from ‘Trump Derangement’ (VIDEO)
The chairman of Democrats for Trump reacted to repeated calls for the president’s impeachment and obstructionist behavior by members of his party.
“I think it’s Trump derangement,” former New York City Council President Andrew Stein said on “Fox & Friends.”
Ed Henry played video of Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) introducing articles of impeachment and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) telling a crowd that President Trump’s motives and actions “are contemptible.” – READ MORE
