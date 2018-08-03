Trump Approval Surges, Blows Past Obama’s

Amid the constant storm of bad press, controversy and #resistance outrage, President Trump has seen his approval numbers climb — in fact, according to Rasmussen, he’s outpacing President Obama at the same stage in his presidency.

Rasmussen’s latest numbers from its daily tracking poll are the best Trump’s seen in a while. As of August 2, 50% of U.S. Voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 49% disapprove.

Below are all of Trump’s numbers for the last two weeks:

By comparison, at the same stage in his presidency, Obama, who had far more sympathetic media coverage, was at 45% approval and 54% disapproval. – READ MORE

A black pastor who’s a longtime supporter of President Trump is saying that Mr. Trump is more “pro-black” than former President Barack Obama, the nation’s only black president.

Pastor Darrell Scott of Cleveland, co-founder of Mr. Trump’s National Diversity Coalition, is one of several dozen inner-city faith leaders working with the White House on prison reform and other initiatives to help urban America.

“This is probably going to be … the most pro-black president I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Mr. Scott said Wednesday in an Oval Office meeting with the president. “This president actually wants to prove something to our community, our faith-based community and our ethnic community. The last president didn’t feel like he had to.”

Mr. Scott said of Mr. Obama, “He felt like he didn’t have to prove it. He got a pass. This president, this administration is probably going to be more proactive regarding urban revitalization and prison reform than any president in my lifetime.”

During the meeting, Mr. Trump discussed the administration’s prison reform efforts, including a bipartisan prison reform bill passed by the House in May. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1